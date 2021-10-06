Celtics Still Figuring Out Starting Rotation

BRIGHTON, MA — Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka, Aaron Nesmith & Dennis Schröder spoke to reporters on Wednesday after the Celtics preseason practice.

Boston will play its second preseason game vs the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Coach Udoka spoke about the lineup and specifically the big men: “He talked about the big paring: “We’ve seen several different lineups here … we’ve seen Al with Rob.” …”Part of that is (Al’s) veteran experience, but he has a contrasting style … stretch 5″

Nesmith on his erratic play at times: “I call it the art of falling; you have to know how to fall. If you don’t know how to fall you’ll get hurt. It’s a born talent.”

Dennis was asked about being a starter: “It’s always great to be a starter … I think everybody knows that as well that I’m starter … right here, right now … whatever coach is telling me to do, whatever the group thinks is best.”

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://www.legends.com today to shop the latest trends in athletic apparel & save 20% when you use our code, GARDEN20.