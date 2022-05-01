Reaction: Celtics Stunned by Bucks in Game 1

The Boston Celtics kicked off their series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon after their first round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets. Soon into Game 1, Boston realized that Milwaukee posed a completely different challenge on offense and defense. The Bucks did a fantastic job at forcing the Celtics to hoist threes and almost completely shut out Boston in the the two point range. After four quarters of frustrating calls, missed shots and physical defense, the Celtics were stunned by the Bucks in Game 1, losing 101-89.

The Garden Report crew weighs in and reacts to Boston’s first loss of the postseason.

