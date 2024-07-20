Celtics Summer League Studs and Duds

A. Sherrod Blakely is joined by Noa Dalzell of Celtics Blog to discuss reflections and thoughts from the Celtics Summer League games. Who will be able to carve out a role in the Celtics rotation? Who could make the G-League Team? Surprises? Disappointments?

From Queta’s promising bench presence to J.D. Davison’s competition challenges, we analyze the potential rotation impact for the Boston Celtics. Join us as we dissect Drew Peterson’s versatility, Jaden Springer’s playmaking skills, and Jordan Walsh’s mental game hurdles. Stay tuned for insights on rookies Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson, their Maine Celtics journey, and the delicate balance between youth development and veteran acquisitions in the Celtics’ quest for continued success. Don’t miss out on the strategic roster discussions, Brad Stevens’ perspectives, and the Celtics’ roadmap from champions to contenders in the upcoming season!

0:00 – Intro

1:31 – Focus on potential Celtics players

3:02 – JD Davison’s impact

7:40 – Drew Peterson’s performance analysis

10:00 – Evaluating Drew’s potential

12:01 – Jaden Springer’s impact

14:16 – Importance of defense in NBA

19:02 – Importance of Mental Toughness

22:08 – Athleticism and Defense

25:13 – Future Potential and Competition

29:39 – Player Improvement Focus

32:17 – Training Camp Prospects

34:40 – Insights from Brad Stevens

36:36 – Jaylen’s Missed Acknowledgement

38:47 – Roster Spot Dilemma

42:02 – Concerns About Big Man Rotation

The Big 3 NBA Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !