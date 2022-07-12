Celtics Summer League Takeaways from Las Vegas

Brian Robb and Souichi Terada of MassLive.com break down what they’ve seen in NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from the Celtics including thoughts on JD Davison, Matt Ryan, Sam Hauser, Brodric Thomas, Juhann Begarin and much more!

