Celtics Sunday Mailbag

CLNS reporter Noa Dalzell goes live to answer all your Celtics questions, with Media Day just over a week away. Noa will discuss the evolution of Joe Mazzulla, the toughest matchups in the league, and predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Plus, we’ll dive into some WNBA thoughts with the playoffs beginning next weekend, including what we can expect from New England’s team, the Connecticut Sun.

