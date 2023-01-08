Celtics Survive Late Surge To Edge Spurs

San Antonio, TX — The last game of a roadtrip is always a challenge, regardless of the opponent.

The Boston Celtics salvaged a 2-2 record for their west coast roadtrip Saturday evening as they beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116.

Jayson Tatum led the way with 33 points and his running mate, Jaylen Brown, pitched in 29 of his own. The real story, however, was Malcolm Brogdon, who carried the Celtics down the stretch in the absence of Marcus Smart. Brogdon finished with 23 points, his most since November 4, and sealed the game with 2 critical free throws.

Robert Williams also played exceptionally as he posted a season-high 6 combined steals and blocks. Williams’ flew around the court during his 22 minutes and finished an alley-oop from Derrick White with 0:48 to play, ensuring the Celtics never trailed.

The Celtics did not play their best tonight, but escaped with a victory and improved to 28-12 on the season. Boston will now return home Monday to play the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.