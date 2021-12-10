Celtics Swept in LA, Searching for Identity

LOS ANGELES, CA — In a turnover-riddled performance, the Boston Celtics surrendered their second consecutive loss on the road.

The Celtics, in the midst of a five-game road trip, committed a whopping 22 turnovers and loss to the Los Angeles Clippers 114-111 at the Crypto.com Arena, Wednesday night. After losing to the Lakers on the first leg of a back-to-back set, the Celtics are on the verge of finishing their west coast trip 1-4 and could slip to a below-.500 record by the end of Friday night’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

CLNS’ Nick Gelso and Josue Pavon react to the disappointing loss from Los Angeles.