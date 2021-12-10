Subscribe
NBA

Celtics Swept in LA, Searching for Identity

In a turnover-riddled performance, the Celtics surrendered their second consecutive loss on the road.
Josue PavonBy Updated:1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, CA — In a turnover-riddled performance, the Boston Celtics surrendered their second consecutive loss on the road.

The Celtics, in the midst of a five-game road trip, committed a whopping 22 turnovers and loss to the Los Angeles Clippers 114-111 at the Crypto.com Arena, Wednesday night. After losing to the Lakers on the first leg of a back-to-back set, the Celtics are on the verge of finishing their west coast trip 1-4 and could slip to a below-.500 record by the end of Friday night’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

CLNS’ Nick Gelso and Josue Pavon react to the disappointing loss from Los Angeles.

Share.

Celtics Reporter

Related Posts

Comments are closed.