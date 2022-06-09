Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman & Gary Tanguay recap Game 3 of the NBA Finals where the Celtics defeated the Warriors 116-100 to take a 2-1 series lead in the 2022 NBA Finals.

0:00 Celtics Take 2-1 Series Lead vs Warriors in NBA Finals

6:07 How is Golden State going to win this series?

9:50: Robert Williams’ impact/concerns

12:51: Cedric Maxwell vs Draymond Green

18:55: Al Horford & Celtics bigs guarding Steph Curry

23:53: Keys for the Warriors & Celtics in Game 4

27:00: How would Draymond Green have fared in the 1980s?

