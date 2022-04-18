The Boston Celtics kicked off their Round 1 Playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on Easter Sunday, and the game lived up to the expectations set out for it. The Nets and Celtics were physical and scrappy, leading to 18 foul calls in the first quarter alone.

Boston build a 15 PT lead, but a 20 PT quarter from Kyrie Irving had the Celtics teetering on the edge of losing the game. With the game coming down to one last final possession, Boston’s defense stifled Kyrie Irving and forced Kevin Durant into a bad shot, and the Celtics pushed the ball up the court to take one last chance before time expired.

Jaylen Brown got clogged in the lane as he went for a layup, found Marcus Smart who pump-faked two Nets defenders past him, and Smart found Tatum for a layup past Kyrie Irving to steal the game back at the buzzer. The Celtics took Game 1 against the Nets 115-114 in exhilarating fashion, and now will play again on Wednesday in Boston. Join The Garden Report Postgame Show as we break down and react to the thrilling win over the Nets.

FULL PODCAST: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8a4id5

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Celtics fans, we know the NBA playoffs can have you stressed out! So check out the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!