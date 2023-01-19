Celtics Rumors: Warriors Interested in Pritchard

In an article from Brian Robb of MassLive, Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has garnered trade interest around the league, with one of those teams being the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics currently do not appear to be interested in moving the former Oregon Duck.

Boston was also linked once again to San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, who’s expected to get a lot of interest at the trade deadline. With free agency coming up for the big man this summer, the asking price for the former Raptor is two first round picks. Would the Celtics even entertain that rich of a deal?

Join Vitamin C’s as Adam Taylor and Tim Sheils break down some of the rumors and offer updates on Celtics news as well as more potential players to target.

Subscribe to Vitamin C’s for more:

YouTube – https://YouTube.com/adamtaylornba

Apple Audio- https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/vitamin-cs/id1655573571

Spotify Audio- https://open.spotify.com/show/6E60A4sSARlEZAuzgA22DJ?si=P8HxgssMRUunuS217TJ6Xg

Celtics All Access is on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Trending The Patriots Revamped Coaching Staff May Be Starting to Take Place

Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/GARDEN21 and use code GARDEN21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/garden. Seriously, it could save you HUNDREDS per year. Cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!