Celtics Training Camp + NBA Vaccine Drama

A. Sherrod & Kwani start off by talking about potential position battles for the Celtics as they have a very guard heavy rotation with the offseason additions of Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson.

They also discuss the current NBA vaccine drama as many stars like Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, and even some Celtics players have not received the vaccine. Due to some state mandates unvaccinated players may be forced to miss home games.

Michael Porter Jr. also signed a max deal worth up to $207M with the Denver Nuggets which begs the question; is he worth that much?

