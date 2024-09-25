Celtics Vibes Are High at Media Day

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell discuss the vibes from Celtics Media Day 2024. Hear what insights they garnered after hearing from Brad Stevens, Joe Mazzulla and multiple Celtics players.

CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying MLB tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.