Celtics vs Bucks NBA Playoffs Series Preview

BOSTON — The Celtics officially began their preparation for the Bucks on Thursday after Milwaukee clinched their series on Wednesday over the Bulls. Ime Udoka and Jayson Tatum previewed a more physical series, with two teams familiar between former coaching teammates Mike Budenholzer and Ime Udoka, Udoka’s experience vs the Bucks with the Nets in last year’s, playoffs, Ben Sullivan who worked on the Bucks staff last year, and Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart seasoned by many meetings opposite of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bobby Manning reports on the Celtics’ second practice before Game 1 on Sunday, with a special cameo from Marcus Smart outside the Boston practice facility.