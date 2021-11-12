Dennis Schroder Puts on 38-PT Masterclass as Celtics Outlast Bucks In OT

The Boston Celtics defeated the Bucks 112-113 in OT. Milwaukee was missing their two stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton as well as Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo.

Join A. Sherrod Blakely LIVE from TD Garden as well as Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis after the game as we break it all down.

Game Stats:

Dennis Schröder 38pts 8reb

Jayson Tatum 27pts 11reb

Marcus Smart 19pts 6ast

Robert Williams 12pts 10reb

Team: 49% FG 29.3% 3PT 53 REB 22 AST 17 TOV

Go to https://buyraycon.com/garden to save 20% on Raycon earbuds.

Visit BetOnline.Ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!