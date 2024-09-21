Celtics vs the Field? w/ Jared Weiss

Jared Weiss of The Athletic joins the program to chat about Woj’s retirement, how boring media day will be, and why Joe Mazzulla is still underrated. Then, they discuss why the Celtics should remain top dogs this coming season, and why there isn’t a clear-cut team to contend with them.

