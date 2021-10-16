Celtics vs Heat Preseason Postgame Show

Subscribe
The Boston Celtics played their final preseason game vs the Miami Heat on Friday. Boston lost 121-100 and finished the preseason at 2-2. Robert Williams sat out the game with a right knee tendinopathy. Jaylen Brown and Al Horford were also out due to health and safety protocols.

