Celtics vs Heat Preseason Postgame Show

The Boston Celtics played their final preseason game vs the Miami Heat on Friday. Boston lost 121-100 and finished the preseason at 2-2. Robert Williams sat out the game with a right knee tendinopathy. Jaylen Brown and Al Horford were also out due to health and safety protocols.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag & Insa Cannabis

Visit BetOnline.Ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit Insa Dispensaries at their various Massachusetts Locations or Call 877-500-INSA. Locations are in Salem, East Hampton, and two Springfield locations, including just off I-91 beside the MGM casino. Visit insa.com!