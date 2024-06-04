Celtics vs Mavs NBA Finals Preview & Predictions

The Garden Report goes live to preview the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Mavs! Join Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis as they preview and predict the 2024 NBA Finals.

🍀The Garden Report’s Key Moments:

0:00 – Kristaps Porzingis at Celtics practice

2:30 – Reflecting on the Celtics’ journey to the finals

6:00 – Excitement and anticipation for the NBA Finals

10:09 – Concern in Celtics Nation

17:00 – Defensive strategy against Luka

19:42 – Porzingis practice update and potential impact

21:58 – Importance of Porzingis in the series

26:05 – Center matchup dynamics and Porzingis’ role

29:49 – Celtics as the best team throughout the season

40:08 – Tatum needs high percentage shots

45:14 – Celtics’ depth and reinforcement for Tatum

50:45 – Luka’s response to crowd and Kyrie support

52:26 – Kyrie’s departure and fan reactions

54:50 – Kyrie’s leadership challenges and role acceptance

1:00:14 – Kyrie’s departure from Boston and fan reactions

1:04:00 – Fans’ perception of Kyrie’s behavior and attitude

1:15:22 – Announcement about new merchandise, including hard hats

