Celtics vs Warriors Primer + A Tribute to Chris Ford

Bob & Gary remember the life & career of Chris Ford. Also, Celtics vs Warriors preview and should we start calling Joel Embiid & the Sixers championship contenders? We discuss.



TIMESTAMPS:

0:45: RIP Chris Ford

7:03: Chris Ford’s coaching stints

12:24: Embiid scores 41; are we sleeping on him & the Sixers?

17:15: Jalen Green joins the 40+ club

19:00: Celtics Vs. Warriors

