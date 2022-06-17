Celtics Fall Short 103-90, Warriors Win 2022 NBA Title

The Boston Celtics returned to TD Garden to host the Golden State Warriors in a do-or-die Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Right out of the gate, the Celtics were hot from the field and their offense was flowing well and the energy was clear. However, the Warriors countered strongly, and ripped off a 21-0 run starting at the end of the first quarter, which was the longest run in the NBA Finals in the last 50 years.

Boston found themselves in a serious hole, and despite their best efforts in the 3rd quarter to cut it to 10, the Celtics could never get over that hump. The Golden State Warriors put the Celtics to bed 103-90 to win their 4th NBA title under the leadership of Steve Kerr, and Steph Curry took home NBA MVP honors.

eflecting on the season after their Finals loss, Robert Williams said “I’m so proud of my guys. The way we fought through adversity and bounced back. I just loved going to war with those guys.”

In his presser, Head Coach Ime Udoka said “The future is bright and we’re just getting started.”

Despite the loss, Al Horford wanted to lift up his two young teammates and said “I want us to keep perspective on how much growth Jayson and Jaylen had this year.”

On what he did to comfort Jayson Tatum after the game, Jaylen Brown said “I just gave him a hug, man. … As tough as it is, it’s been a great year. It’s been a great journey.”

On the way things ended for the Celtics, Jayson Tatum said “It hurts…I feel like I could have done a lot of things better.” Marcus Smart added “We got a taste of it and we want the whole thing. I know for a fact that we’re going to be back a different team.”

Join the Garden Report crew as they break down all of the action and recap Game 6.

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/PLAYOFFS16 and use code PLAYOFFS16 for up to 16 free meals AND 3 free gifts!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!