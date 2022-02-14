Celtics Win 8th Straight & Can the 76ers Trust James Harden?

Bob, Jeff and Gary discuss last week’s NBA Trade Deadline, specifically the James Harden for Ben Simmons trade and how it will shake up the Eastern Conference. They also discuss the Celtics current 8 game win streak and the acquisition of former Spurs Guard Derrick White. All that and more on the latest episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ Gary Tanguay!

Topics:

James Harden/Ben Simmons Trade

Teams that are under the Radar and who we don’t trust

Celtics Acquire Derrick White

Celtics Win 8th Straight Game

