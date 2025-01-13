Celtics Win Despite Trying Their Best to Lose | Celtics vs Pelicans Postgame

The Boston Celtics defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-119, after a disastrous couple of blunders in the 4th quarter where Jayson Tatum missed two free throws and Derrick White committed a 5-second violation. Tatum led the scoring with 38 points, while Trey Murphy III of the Pelicans torched Boston with a 30-ball.

Join John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, and Bobby Manning as they recap the action from TD Garden.

The Garden Report is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !