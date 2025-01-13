Close Menu
Celtics Win Despite Trying Their Best to Lose | Celtics vs Pelicans Postgame

The Celtics escaped with a win after a dreadful showing against New Orleans
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The Boston Celtics defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-119, after a disastrous couple of blunders in the 4th quarter where Jayson Tatum missed two free throws and Derrick White committed a 5-second violation. Tatum led the scoring with 38 points, while Trey Murphy III of the Pelicans torched Boston with a 30-ball.

Join John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, and Bobby Manning as they recap the action from TD Garden.

