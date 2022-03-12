Reaction: Celtics Extend Their Win Streak Against Pistons

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics once again found themselves taking a win streak into a matchup against the Detroit Pistons. While clearly being a rebuilding team, the Pistons still play tenaciously against Boston, and Detroit even managed to snap the Celtics 9 game winning streak before the All-Star break.

Finding themselves in a similar situation again, the Celtics and Pistons were neck-and-neck up until the 4th quarter. Boston managed to flip the switch on defense, upped their physicality to 11, and held Detroit to only 2-15 FG in the closing quarter on their way to a 114-103 victory at TD Garden. Join the Garden Report Postgame Show as we give our immediate reactions to the game.

FULL PODCAST: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x88z490

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUPPORT THE GARDEN REPORT’S SPONSOR, CODA: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!