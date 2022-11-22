Celtics winning streak ends: Takeaways and one area of concern

Brian Robb and Souichi Terada of MassLive.com dissect the Celtics watching their nine-game winning streak come to an end and the biggest takeaways from the streak itself. The guys also analyze one area of concern for the team during their hot start to the year, the latest on Rob Williams’ looming return and a look ahead to a lengthy homestand upcoming at the TD Garden.

