Celtics Won’t Change DNA Under Mazzulla w/ Sean Grande

Sean Grande, play-by-play voice for 98.5 The Sports Hub joins the zoom to discuss the emergence of Sam Hauser, what Coach Mazzulla’s plans are, how much should Boston prioritize health, and how deep the East is.

TIMESTAMPS:

5:25 Jaylen shouldn’t play the rest of the preseason

8:32 We heard last year that Hauser was going to play

24:21 What does it take for Mazzulla to not be back in ’23-’24

37:08 Celtics will use different bigs for different games w/o Rob

43:41 Good seeding in the East will be hard to come by

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Thursday, October 6th, 2022. Celtics Beat is powered by BetOnline.AG! Go to BetOnline today and use the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% sign up bonus!