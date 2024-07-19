Could Okorafor be a STEAL at LT for the Patriots?

Greg and Nick discussed Stephon Gilmore, Bill Belichick, Brandon Aiyuk and Patriots players in ESPN top 10 lists, before diving into the film on Chuks Okorafor and giving his worst-case and best-case scenarios.

In this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, the focus begins on the potential impact of cornerback Stephon Gilmore with the Patriots amidst concerns about his performance and fit within the defensive scheme. The conversation delves into the emergence of young talent like Christian Gonzalez and the depth of the Patriots’ secondary lineup, including players like Jonathan Jones and Alex Austin. The podcast also explores the future of Bill Belichick’s coaching, trade scenarios, and a detailed analysis of offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor. Discover if Okorafor could be a hidden gem at left tackle for the Patriots with the right guidance and development.

0:00 – Intro

0:32 – Gilmore’s Fit with Patriots

2:24 – Secondary Depth Analysis

4:37 – Christian Gonzalez’s Recognition

6:33 – Patriots’ Big Season

10:14 – Potential Brandon Aiyuk Trade

14:28 – Chuks Okorafor Evaluation

21:06 – Worst Case Scenarios for Chuks

25:15 – Best Case Scenario for Chuks

