CLNS Exclusive: Celtics’ Derrick White Details Neck Injury Versus Hornets

CHARLOTTE — After suffering from a scary neck injury against the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night, Celtics guard Derrick White was cleared to play Monday.

White, who collided with teammates Marcus Smart in the first quarter of the Celtics’ 122-106 win against the Hornets, says he immediately underwent x-rays following the collision.

“We did x-rays right after, checking my spine and stuff,” White told CLNS Media. “Then, I was pretty stiff and sore. So, it made more sense to sit for the rest of the game.”

Fortunately for Derrick, the x-rays came up negative.

“Had a massage, had an x-ray here (in the arena),” Derrick White told CLNS Media. “Then, just massaging, keeping it warm and loose. Pretty simple.”

Still, the moment itself shook White at the time. However, following the tests that took place on the floor immediately after White’s fall gave Derrick confidence that the injury wasn’t as bad as it may have appeared.

“It hurt. I didn’t know what was going on, but then the training staff came and were asking questions about if I could move everything — which I wasn’t worried about that because I knew I could move everything,” White added. “Then, after that, it was just trying to figure out what’s next. But I wasn’t worried about not being able to move everything, just trying to figure out what happened.”

Smart inadvertently ran into White and apologized to his fellow guard in the backcourt.

“I knew it was Smart that hit me, actually,” White laughed. “But he did say he was sorry. It was just kind of a freak accident.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed White would be in the starting lineup when the Celtics face the Hornets on Monday afternoon as a part of the NBA’s Martin Luther King Day showcase. Boston will look to beat Charlotte for the second time in two days in hopes of stretching its current six-game win streak to seven.