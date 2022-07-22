Subscribe
CLNS is HIRING: New England Patriots Beat Reporter

CLNS Media is looking for a full time Beat Reporter to cover the 6 time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with teammates Mac Jones (10) and David Andrews (60) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

CLNS Media is hiring a full-time New England Patriots multimedia Beat Reporter. Applicants should have a deep knowledge of the NFL and be adept at presenting information in video, audio and written form. The Patriots Beat reporter must be able to build a network of sources and contacts to stay out in front of breaking news and enterprise stories. The Patriots Beat Reporter must be a capable multimedia journalist, able to shoot and edit video, produce content across all social media platforms and use social media as a tool to drive engagement.

The Patriots Beat Reporter will:

• Cover all Patriots events, practices and games on site.

• Cover and Report breaking news as it happens using a wide range of sources.

• Be able to break down film and provide analytical understanding of games, practices, schemes.

• Host a bi-weekly Patriots Podcast.

• Produce Daily video content

• Use social media to create content and as a tool of engagement with CLNS Media’s loyal followers.

• Find enterprise stories that make for a deeper read and use storytelling techniques to engage readers.

Qualifications:

Required:

• A bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field.

• 2-3 years of professional experience covering a major college or pro team.

• Deep understanding of football and the NFL.

• Ability to cultivate sources and break news.

• Strong reporting skills.

• Ability to work independently using solid news judgment to deliver the type of stories our readers, and viewers are looking for.

• Ability to produce content for all social media platforms,

• Strong skills as a collaborator, able to work constructively with editors and reporting colleagues in a deadline-driven environment.

Preferred:

• Extensive background in journalism, video and digital media.

Applications must include a cover letter, 2-3 references and links to produced and relevant written, video and audio content. Applications and portfolio should be sent to CLNS Media’s Director of Content John Zannis jzannis@clnsmedia.com or apply through LinkedIn

