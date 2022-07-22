CLNS is HIRING: New England Patriots Beat Reporter

CLNS Media is hiring a full-time New England Patriots multimedia Beat Reporter. Applicants should have a deep knowledge of the NFL and be adept at presenting information in video, audio and written form. The Patriots Beat reporter must be able to build a network of sources and contacts to stay out in front of breaking news and enterprise stories. The Patriots Beat Reporter must be a capable multimedia journalist, able to shoot and edit video, produce content across all social media platforms and use social media as a tool to drive engagement.

The Patriots Beat Reporter will:

• Cover all Patriots events, practices and games on site.

• Cover and Report breaking news as it happens using a wide range of sources.

• Be able to break down film and provide analytical understanding of games, practices, schemes.

• Host a bi-weekly Patriots Podcast.

• Produce Daily video content

• Use social media to create content and as a tool of engagement with CLNS Media’s loyal followers.

• Find enterprise stories that make for a deeper read and use storytelling techniques to engage readers.

Qualifications:

Required:

• A bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field.

• 2-3 years of professional experience covering a major college or pro team.

• Deep understanding of football and the NFL.

• Ability to cultivate sources and break news.

• Strong reporting skills.

• Ability to work independently using solid news judgment to deliver the type of stories our readers, and viewers are looking for.

• Ability to produce content for all social media platforms,

• Strong skills as a collaborator, able to work constructively with editors and reporting colleagues in a deadline-driven environment.

Preferred:

• Extensive background in journalism, video and digital media.

Applications must include a cover letter, 2-3 references and links to produced and relevant written, video and audio content. Applications and portfolio should be sent to CLNS Media’s Director of Content John Zannis jzannis@clnsmedia.com or apply through LinkedIn