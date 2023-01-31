CLNS Media Exclusive: 1 on 1 Interview with NFL Draft Prospect Trey Dean III from the East-West Shrine Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – After a successful collegiate career as a Florida Gator, safety Trey Dean III is ready for bigger and better as he prepares for the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

“It’s been great, especially getting coached by one of the best to ever be, coach Bill Belichick… it’s been really breathtaking,” Dean III told CLNS in an exclusive interview from the Shrine Bowl out in Las Vegas. “They’re coaching us like we’re already on their team. So like, the structure and everything is very great.”

Dean is being coached by the Patriots on the West team and told CLNS, “the Patriots are really good at what they do, and they’re going to go to the playoffs and win. The winning mentality… it’s not even just winning on the field but off the field, they’re going to help you become a better man.”

The Patriots are a team in need of both safety and cornerback help heading into 2023, Dean said that he’s “willing to move around. When a team drafts me, whatever that coach feels like I gotta execute in that defense, I’m gonna do it at a high level and do it to the best of my abilities to help the team win.”

The Patriots are out in Sin City until Thursday before returning to Foxboro to continue their offseason of cleanups.

