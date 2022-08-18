CLNS Seeking Celtics Interns for 2022 Fall Semester

CLNS Media is seeking interns for our audio-video-written coverage of the Boston Celtics and the NBA. The position is remote but may involve some on site coverage as well. Internships will start immediately for those selected or as soon as your academic schedule allows.

The internship will focus on CLNS Media’s coverage of the NBA and Boston Celtics with the opportunity to both work alongside leaders in basketball coverage like Jeff Goodman, Bob Ryan, Cedric Maxwell, John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning and the Garden Report team. Interns will learn all aspects of covering a team digitally.

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Edit pre and post-game press conferences

Creating thumbnails for website and video content

Write promotional posts for podcasts and videos

Edit and post segments from CLNS Media’s podcasts and video series

Search engine optimization to reach the widest audience

Producing the Garden Report and other live CLNS Media podcasts in real time

Posting content and promotional messaging to CLNS Media’s social media platforms

Strong understanding of Basketball/Celtics preferred.

Pursuing a degree (Journalism & Communications) preferred.

Video Editing Skills (Adobe Premier preferred)

Photoshop experience

Available and willing to work night and weekend shifts

Strong writing skills and basic journalistic understandings

Ability to work in fast-paced, loosely structured environment

Social media skills

Most of all, interns will have the chance to learn and grow in the areas listed above, while having access to expert knowledge in the field of sports media.

How to Apply: email info@clnsmedia.com Write “Celtics CLNS FALL Internship 2022” in the subject line.