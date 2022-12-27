Join The Network Subscribe
Coaching is killing the Patriots season, Jerod Mayo’s future and Dolphins sneak peek

In a solo episode, Andrew discusses how and why coaching failed the Patriots on both sides of the ball against Cincinnati, the few players who deserved game balls, why Jerod Mayo to Denver seems unlikely and the Dolphins’ likely losing Tua for Sunday’s game before answering your mailbag questions.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

Who Gets the Blame for the Celtics Recent Struggles?

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/

