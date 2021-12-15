Colts LB Bobby Okereke Plans Make Mac Jones & the Patriots’ Offense One-Dimensional

Colts LB Bobby Okereke spoke to the media this week about how the Colts plan to stop Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense. Okereke said: “I think he’s good. He’s confident back there,” … “He’s got a good command of the offense. But we’re really going to try to make the game one-dimensional and see what he can do. So we’re excited for the challenge.” Evan Lazar discusses why Okereke should be careful what he ask for as the Tennessee Titans had a similar game plan and Mac Jones put up a career-high 310 passing yards with 2 TDS.

READ Evan’s Mailbag: https://www.clnsmedia.com/patriots-mailbag-the-beat-goes-on-for-bill-belichicks-defense-post-stephon-gilmore-trade/

Visit https://Linkedin.com/BEAT to post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!