Cornerback Options + Patriots Dominate Jets

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick Cattles recap the Patriots 54-13 blowout victory over the Jets.

🏈Jonathan Jones Out For Season. How will secondary get by?

🏈 Significance Of This Jets Win

🏈3 Up, 3 Down

