Cosell: There Wasn’t Much Difference Between Tyquan Thornton & Chris Olave’s Tape

Greg Bedard welcomes Greg Cosell, Executive Producer/Analyst of NFL Matchup and Sr. Producer of NFL Films to discuss the Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Class. In this clip the two discuss Tyquan Thornton the Wide Receiver from Baylor who the Patriots drafted in the second round with the 50th overall selection. Cosell talked about why Thornton could be better than many experts say he is.

“I thought he was, along with Jameson Williams one of the top two most explosive vertical receivers in this draft class,” Cosell said to Bedard. “I thought there was some physicality to the way he played and toughness to him… a lot tougher than his thin frame might suggest,” Cosell went on to say, “I didn’t think there was much of a difference at all between Tyquan Thornton and Chris Olave. Based purely on tape study.”

Thornton ran a 4.28-second 40 yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine which was the fastest among receivers this year and is a top-15 among all players all-time.

