Could Aaron Judge End Up in Boston?

Now that Aaron Judge broke Roger Maris’ record and is hoping to drag the Yankees to their first World Series title since 2009 – naturally it’s time to answer the question:

Where will he play next year?

The four time All-Star and two-time AL home run leader is set to be a free agent after this season, and will command a ginormous contract after a career year in 2022.

Here are the five most-likely destinations for Judge, according to our partners at BetOnline:

Aaron Judge Next Team (If Not NYY)

San Francisco Giants +200

New York Mets +250

Los Angeles Dodgers +350

Houston Astros +600

Boston Red Sox +800

That’s right, Boston fans, those are your Red Sox sitting there at fifth.

There have been rumblings over the last few months that judge could potentially come to Boston – and when asked about it in September, he didn’t exactly say no. “Ooh…we’ll talk about that at the end of the year.”

He was then asked if he enjoyed playing in front of the Boston crowd: “It’s the best, they’re some of the best in baseball. They’re going to boo you, they’re going to say some things, they’re going to make you laugh,” Judge said. “It’s all part of it. A lot of great history here, and this is one of the best places to play, so it’s always fun going out there and trying to put on a show for them.”

As a fan, I would love Judge to end up here. I mean – could you imagine this spray chart over the Green Monster?

As a reporter and writer, however, it doesn’t seem likely. The Red Sox are already looking to sign Rafael Devers and (hopefully) Xander Boegarts to big-money contracts this offseason. With second baseman Trevor Story also bringing in a large chunk of change, I find it hard to see them backing up the Brinks truck for Judge.

However, with the potential of Boegarts getting low-balled like he was a season ago, it would make sense for them shell out bag to Judge in his place.

