Do the Bruins have what it takes to trade for Leon Draisaitl?

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo answer Bruins fan questions, including whether the B’s have what it takes to executive a trade for Leon Draisaitl.

The hosts reflect on past roster decisions, the challenges of acquiring elite players like Draisaitl, and the strategic player development approach of the Bruins. They analyze trade scenarios involving key players and emphasize the importance of assessing team needs and competitive landscapes. Join the conversation as they explore the complexities of player valuations, team strategies, and the impact of recent trades on player contracts. Stay tuned for insights on player contracts, negotiation tactics, and the dynamic nature of team building in the NHL.

0:00 – Intro

1:37 – Fan questions

6:37 – Challenges faced by the Bruins roster

8:08 – Missed player’s impact

10:11 – Future contract concerns

17:36 – Regret over trading Ryan Lindgren

19:31 – Importance of a bridge defenseman

21:35 – Bruins’ limitations in acquiring Leon Draisaitl

23:46 – Trading David Pastrnak

25:36 – Investing in young players

31:42 – Scoring goals in hockey

34:22 – Contract negotiation insights

36:19 – Potential player acquisitions

39:26 – Line adjustments potential

42:04 – Concerns about signing Swayman

45:08 – Negotiating Swayman’s contract

