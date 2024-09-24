Could Celtics vs Mavs Be NBA Finals Rematch?

Bobby Manning welcomes Mike Curtis from the Dallas Morning News to preview the Mavs after their loss vs the Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals. After Dallas acquired Klay Thompson and shook up their wing position this summer, could the Mavericks return to the Finals vs. Boston for a Finals rematch?

