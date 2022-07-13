Could Donovan Mitchell Be on His Way Out of Utah?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped yet another “Woj Bomb” on Tuesday night, reporting that the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to take calls on trading superstar guard Donovan Mitchell.

After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2022

The Jazz already traded franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert this offseason for a haul. The Minnesota Timberwolves traded Utah Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverly, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt, FOUR first round picks, and a pick swap in exchange for the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

And “Trader Danny” Ainge ain’t done yet.

After originally shutting down the idea of moving Mitchell, Woj is saying that the Jazz may trade him for the right price.

According to BetOnline.ag, the New York Knicks are the favorite to land Mitchell in a trade at (-105). Here is their full list of odds:

Donovan Mitchell’s Next Team

Knicks -105

Heat +400

Celtics +700

Nets +700

Lakers +900

Warriors +900

Raptors +1000

Kings +1000

Cavaliers +1200

Hornets +1400

Pelicans +1400

As you see above, the Celtics are third on this list at +700.

I do not, in any capacity, see this trade happening for Boston. I think the only reason they’re even listed is their ties to Danny Ainge.

The Celtics back court is already loaded with Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White. I don’t see them making a move to take on Mitchell.

A team to look out for here could be the Lakers at +900. LeBron James essentially calls the shots right now for LA and he’s always down to make a move to try and improve. The Russell Westbrook experiment failed miserably for the Lakers – and with reports now that Kyrie Irving may want to stay in Brooklyn, bringing in a guard like Mitchell could work well for James and company.

Whatever you do, Donovan, try your hardest to avoid going to the Knicks.

