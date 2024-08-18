Could the Knicks or 76ers BEAT the Celtics?

Welcome back to the Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast! In this episode, Gary Tanguay and Bob discuss the upcoming Celtics season and some obstacles to their success. The Celtics did get breaks with opponent injuries last year, what if they don’t this year? Bob talks at length about this year’s Knicks and the Knicks of the 70s. He still likes Philly and how the Celtics have a target on their backs.

Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !