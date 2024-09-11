Could Robert Williams III End up on the Knicks?

A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis discuss current Celtics topics, including a new children’s book written by Jayson Tatum. They also describe trade talks surrounding former Celtic Robert Williams III, and assess where he could end up if the Portland Trail Blazers agree to deal him.

