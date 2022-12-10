Could Robert Williams Play This Week for Celtics?

Robert Williams returned to practice and teased that he could play this week for the Celtics in LA against the Clippers and Lakers. He didn’t rule out tomorrow vs the Warriors, but Boston announced he’s out alongside Al Horford, who remains in COVID protocol, for the Finals rematch as Blake Griffin prepares to start for the third straight game.

