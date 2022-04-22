Could Robert Williams Return to Celtics Soon?

BOSTON — Ime Udoka and the Celtics continue to deliver encourage updates on Robert Williams after his meniscus surgery three weeks ago. After initial optimism that he could return on the early side of the 4-6 weeks predicted for his recovery, Williams began contact work and live three on three and four on four action. He hasn’t joined his Celtics teammates yet, as the team plans to finish the series against the Nets without him. Still, Udoka said Williams is on track to return in line with the initial prognosis, which would make him available sometime between the end of round one and into round two.

Bobby Manning reports on Rob’s outlook live from Celtics practice, as well as the Ben Simmons Nets debut reportedly set for Game 4 in Brooklyn. Could Williams beat Simmons back to the court?