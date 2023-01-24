Could Teams Like the Magic Beat the Celtics In Playoffs?

ORLANDO, FL — CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning reports LIVE From Amway Center to discuss the potential problems the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors pose to the Boston Celtics.

“They’re an unorthodox team to play against,” Jaylen Brown said postgame. “They’ve got that Toronto kind of feel but longer. Kind of like how Cleveland was last year. A lot of bigs, a lot of length, guys who can cover ground and get a lot of deflections. Tough team to play against.” https://twitter.com/CelticsCLNS/status/1617727882088034307?s=20&t=YeQLcFziG9UE5WvWudZO7g

The Celtics suffered a 113-98 loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Orlando is the first team to win a season series against Boston.

Go to BetOnline.ag and Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/GARDEN21 and use code GARDEN21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/garden. Seriously, it could save you HUNDREDS per year. Cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

Trending Celtics Get Seventh Straight Win as Tatum Drops 51 Points

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!