Could the Bruins end up trading Jeremy Swayman?

On this episode of Pucks with Haggs, host Joe Haggerty and guest Evan Marinofsky discuss whether an ugly turn in negotiations between the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman could end up with the young, unsigned B’s goalie being traded away from Boston. And even if he isn’t could the relationship between Swayman and the Bruins be tarnished past the point of securing a longterm deal? All that, and much more!

