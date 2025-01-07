Could the Bruins Miss the Playoffs? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss the Bruins’ recent rough stretch. Is this team capable of winning consistently? Or even winning enough to stay in playoff position? That, and much more!

Topics:

– Bruins are sputtering

– Missing the mark during a vital stretch

– What if this streak continues?

– A local kid was the hero at World Juniors!

– Concerned about lack of Bruins at WJC?

– The future of Oliver Wahlstrom

