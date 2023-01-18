Could the Patriots land Lamar Jackson this offseason?

According to oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag, the Patriots are currently the favorites to land quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason if he should leave the Ravens.

Jackson is a +400 to join New England. CLNS Media’s Mike Kadlick and 98.5 The Sports Hun’s Alex Barth discuss if the possibility of landing Lamar is realistic.



You can also listen and Subscribe to the Patriots Beat Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, & clnsmedia.com! Every Tuesday and Thursday, Patriots Insider and 98.5 The Sports Hub writer Alex Barth and CLNS Media’s Mike Kadlick host the Patriots Beat Podcast!

Visit BetOnline.Ag & use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/BEAT21 and use code BEAT21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Take full control of your subscriptions with Rocket Money. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/PATSBEAT and cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

Trending The Patriots Revamped Coaching Staff May Be Starting to Take Place

Visit https://Linkedin.com/BEAT to post your first job for free! LinkedIn Talent Solutions helps you find the candidates you want to talk to faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.