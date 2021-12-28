Bob, Jeff & Gary discuss the impact of COVID on NBA and why it’s hard to judge teams with so many players in health and safety protocols. Also, Ja Morant’s rise to superstardom & new HBO drama series ‘Winning Time’, a miniseries about the rise of the LA Lakers releasing in March of ’22.

0:00 COVID Ravaging the NBA

14:13 Grizzlies Beat Suns (only team to beat PHX & GS this season)

18:40 Ja Morant’s Rise to Superstardom + Who would you take over him to start a team?

22:20 New Lakers Show on HBO + Gary’s Acting Career

