Crosstown Blowout: Xavier Musketeers Run Past Cincinnati Bearcats, 83-63, in Crosstown Shootout

Jack Nunge posts double-double with 31 points and 15 rebounds in the rivalry win.
Mike Petraglia
Paul Scruggs and Xavier elevated their game over Cincinnati Saturday night.

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller tried. The Cincinnati Bearcats head coach desperately clapped his hands throughout the first half and for the first ten minutes of the second half. But it was truly in vain on this night.

Travis Steele got the last word in this contest as the Xavier coach waved his hands up to the delirious crowd after his hero on this night – Jack Nunge – left with a game-high 31 points.

His team couldn’t shoot straight and the Xavier Musketeers couldn’t miss during key stretches in a 83-63 blowout win over Cincinnati Saturday night in the 33rd annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout at Cintas Center. Xavier’s margin of victory was its largest since the 23-point win in the Brawl Game ten years ago when the Musketeers prevailed, 76-53, at Cintas.

Nunge led Xavier (9-1) with 31 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 11-of-15 shooting from the line. He also added 15 rebounds to post the double-double. Paul Scruggs added 14 for the Muskies who improved to 9-1 all-time against Cincinnati at Cintas.

Scruggs becomes the first Xavier player to win four times against UC, as he has spent five years at Xavier.

David Dejulius and John Newman III paced the Bearcats (7-3) with 14 points while David Dejulius added 12. Jeremiah Davenport chipped in with 11.

Miller said his Bearcats were unprepared for Xavier’s ball screen on defense and didn’t know how to attack Xavier’s zone defense on offense.

The Muskies won for the seventh time in nine meetings, 11 in the last 15 and 18 of the last 26. Cincinnati still leads the all-time series, 51-38.

