Curran: Joe Judge and Patriots Wide Receivers Had ‘Blow-Ups’ at Practice in 2019

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston joined the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan on the debut episode of the “Pats Interference” podcast. Curran says that he heard Patriots receivers were ‘unhappy’ with the coaching they received from Judge in the 2019 season.

“He coached wide receivers and during that season, I was told that there were wide receivers who were unhappy with the coaching they were getting, to the point where they felt as if Joe Judge didn’t know more than them,” Curran said. “there were blow-ups at practice, or at least one that I know of in which a receiver said, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.’” https://twitter.com/_AndrewCallahan/status/1516772983792148484?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1516772983792148484%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.boston.com%2Fsports%2Fnew-england-patriots%2F2022%2F04%2F20%2Fcurran-patriots-receivers-clashed-joe-judge-2019%2F

FULL PODCAST:

