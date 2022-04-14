Daniel Theis Responds to Nets’ Bruce Brown

BRIGHTON, MA — CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning reports live from outside the Auerbach Center following the Celtics practice on Thursday.

Daniel Theis responded to Bruce Brown’s comments about attacking himself and Al Horford in the paint now that Robert Williams (meniscus) is out.

“Now they don’t have Robert Williams, so they have less of a presence in the paint, and we could attack Al Horford and Theis,” Brown said. “So them not having Robert Williams is huge.”

“He said what he said,” Theis said of Brown’s comments. “So for us it’s more we show it on the court. If he thinks the way he thinks, we’re gonna prove him wrong.”

Bobby also discusses comments from Ime Udoka on stopping Brown in Brooklyn’s offense and Jaylen Brown’s thoughts on ramadan.“Ramadan is something special. It’s something that saved my life in a lot of ways’, Brown said. “There’s a lot of people who are participating, and shout out to everybody who shows respect because, in reality, some things are bigger than basketball.”

