Danilo Gallinari diagnosed with a torn ACL + Should Boston Add Carmelo Anthony?

The Garden Report reacts to Danilo Gallinari being diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee. They also discuss Carmelo Anthony as a bench option for Boston and the Donovan Mitchell trade.

